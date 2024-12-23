Media briefing held for General Soleimani’s fifth anniversary of martyrdom

TEHRAN – The media briefing for the fifth anniversary of General Qassem Soleimani’s martyrdom was held on Monday, at the Mehr Hall of the Art Bureau in Tehran.

The event, aimed at outlining the planned commemorative activities, was attended by Seyed Mojtaba Abtahi, spokesperson for the event’s organizing committee, alongside members of the press.

During the ceremony, Abtahi highlighted the significance of the late General Soleimani’s legacy and announced the slogan for the fifth anniversary: “Soldier on Duty: Qassem Soleimani.” He explained that the phrase was inspired by Soleimani’s own frequent use of the term "soldier" to describe himself, symbolizing humility and dedication. Abtahi remarked, “The term reminds us all that in the service of Islam and the Islamic Republic, we are all soldiers.”

Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), was assassinated in a U.S. drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020. The attack, ordered by then-President Donald Trump, also claimed the lives of several of Soleimani’s companions.

Last year, tragedy struck during the anniversary commemorations when two explosions occurred near Soleimani’s tomb in Kerman, southeastern Iran. The blasts carried out by ISIS terrorists claimed the lives of several attendees who had gathered to honor the late general’s memory.

This year’s events are being carefully planned to ensure both safety and a meaningful tribute to his enduring legacy.