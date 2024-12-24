Global campaign "Fath Soleimani" launched to empower youth with the spirit of resistance

TEHRAN- The "Fath Soleimani" campaign has officially launched, inviting teenagers worldwide to participate in a creative competition focused on resistance against the Zionist regime.

This initiative aims to empower young artists to convey powerful messages through their artistic talents, fostering a global spirit of resilience.

Participants are encouraged to create content in various formats, including whiteboard animations, stop-motion animations, short films, music videos, and creative video clips.

Entries will be evaluated based on three main criteria: the quality of production, creativity in delivering the message, and the reach achieved on social media. Not only must participants focus on producing high-quality content, but they should also strive to ensure that their messages reach as wide an audience as possible.

The "Fath Soleimani" campaign encourages creative and passionate teenagers to showcase their talents while contributing to the important message of resistance. For more information and guidelines, interested participants can visit the official campaign page at noavin.com.

SAB/

