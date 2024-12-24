Tourism minister highlights plans to boost international arrivals

TEHRAN - Iran's Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, has announced ongoing discussions with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs aimed at removing obstacles to international tourism in the country.

Speaking at a ceremony introducing the new Deputy for Tourism on Monday, Salehi-Amiri emphasized the importance of correcting global perceptions about Iran, which he underlined have been tarnished by "false narratives" spread by certain media outlets.

Salehi-Amiri highlighted the vast potential of Iran’s cultural heritage, tourism, and handicrafts sectors as pivotal assets for economic growth and international engagement.

“Cultural heritage is our identity and a rich treasure, but it has not been adequately introduced to the younger generations,” he said, stressing the need for youth to take pride in Iran's historical and civilizational capacity.

The minister also underscored the transformative role of handicrafts, which blend creativity, art, lifestyle, economy, and cultural transmission. He called for a shift toward privatization in tourism, stating, "The government must focus on policy-making, supporting the private sector, and overseeing policies, while operational matters should be delegated to private entities and associations."

Referring to over 2,700 tourism projects under development nationwide, Salehi-Amiri urged the government to streamline bureaucratic processes, remove inefficiencies, and enhance infrastructure to attract investors.

The minister further stressed the importance of global partnerships, participation in international exhibitions, and targeted advertising to counter negative stereotypes about Iran and present an authentic image of the country to potential visitors.

Salehi-Amiri revealed that talks with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are already underway to address entry barriers for tourists. "We must dispel the global misconceptions perpetuated by certain major media outlets. Revitalizing tourism will inject fresh energy into the nation’s economy, create jobs, and breathe new life into management systems.”

Finally, the minister underlined the need for public and private sector collaboration to achieve the goals outlined in the Seventh National Development Plan, noting that its potential success requires unified support from all stakeholders.

AM