Iranian parliament holds closed-door session to discuss dollar exchange rates, economic issues

TEHRAN – The spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament's Board of Directors announced that a closed-door session was held to discuss the recent surge in exchange rates and pressing economic issues facing the country.

Abbas Godrazi, the spokesperson, revealed that Tuesday morning’s meeting was specifically focused on the rising value of foreign currencies and broader economic concerns.

Prior to the session, it was announced that members of Parliament, alongside senior government officials, would review the state of the country’s currency system, strategies for managing dollar exchange rate fluctuations, and the distribution of foreign exchange resources.

In attendance were the head of the Planning and Budget Organization, the Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, and the Governor of the Central Bank.

Godrazi emphasized that the key takeaway from the meeting was the need for effective collaboration between the government and Parliament. “Both institutions must work together to restore economic stability and improve the livelihoods of citizens, ensuring the long-term health of the nation’s economy,” he concluded.