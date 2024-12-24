One dominant unit in the Muslim world

Where Iranian and Pakistani regions are deeply entrenched with each other in terms of historical, cultural and linguistic associations, their mutual relations were developed with particular enthusiasm in modern history.

Upon the independence of Pakistan in 1947, Iran was the first nation in the world to recognize Pakistan as an independent state. They didn’t just go to establish foreign relations but the two countries actually developed diplomatic relations with each other very soon afterwards. Prior to the proper assignment of ambassadors, Mr. Khiradbar was appointed as the first acting ambassador (charge d' affaires in foreign relations jargon) of Iran to Pakistan, whereas Major Muhammad Hassan fulfilled this responsibility for Pakistan in Iran.

Moreover, the people of both these countries had a desire to be close with one another. People from all walks of life felt the need to extend a communicative hand to this newly born country. Following the establishment of the new state, Iran generously offered Pakistan its cooperation to assist in the resettlement of migrants. A desire for mutual awareness of each other’s circumstances also arose in the media of both countries. The Iranian press gave significant coverage to the news of Pakistan’s establishment, which not only informed the Iranian public about this new state but also sparked a curiosity to learn more about the newly independent country.

Consequently, representatives of the Iranian press decided to visit Pakistan themselves to gain firsthand knowledge of the situation. Therefore, renowned Irani journalists decided to visit Pakistan and report on its happenings live. In April 1948, a delegation of Iranian journalists visited Pakistan for the first time. According to The Pakistan Times on April 9, 1948, this delegation comprised three of Iran's most senior journalists. The group included the editors of three prominent Iranian newspapers: Muhammad Ali Masoudi of Ettelaat, Ahmad Maleki of Setareh, and Abdul Rahman Faramarzi of Kayhan.

The three-man delegation of Iranian journalists led by Mr. Abdur Rahman Framarzi, member of the Parliament and editor of the Kaihan, a popular independent evening daily, arrived in Pakistan on a three-week tour to study firsthand all aspects of national life in Pakistan. They were received at the Drigh Road Aerodrome by the Iranian Charge d' Affairs, M. Faroobar, the Iranian Consul, M. Nekpai, and officials of the Pakistan Information Department. Other members of the delegation included Mr. Mohammad Ali Masudi, a member of Parliament and editor of the leading semi-official evening daily, "The Ettelaat", and Mr. Ahmad Maliki, editor of daily "Sitareh", and Secretary of the Iranian Press Association.

The leader of the delegation said he was extremely happy to be in the sister Muslim State of Pakistan where he felt as at home as in his own mother country. Messrs Masudi and Maliki said that the Iranians were deeply interested in the doings of Pakistan and the press in Iran had been giving prominence to Pakistan’s news as a result of which an average Iranian now knows a good deal about the new State.

Referring to the Kashmir issue, they said the sympathies of their countrymen were with Pakistan and Sheikh Abdullah was compared with the national villain, Jafar Pishevari, leader of the separatist movement of Azerbaijan.

Mr. Maliki said that the invitation to visit Pakistan was extended a couple of days before their departure and although his father was on his deathbed, the attraction of seeing the new Muslim State was so great that he chose the latter. This delegation visited various places to gain awareness of the conditions and issues of the new state. The most significant activity of the delegation members was their meeting with the Governor-General of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Quaid e Azam ascribed the visit of this mission as the third gesture by Iran to establish cordial and friendly relations between the two neighboring countries: the first two being generous contributions by the Iranians to the Quaid e Azam Relief Fund and exchange of diplomatic representatives. Quaid e Azam also emphasized the need for harmony, for purpose and complete understanding among all the peoples of Asia, particularly Muslims, as that would be a great contribution to the peace and prosperity of the World.

According to another report, on May 19, 1948, while speaking with the members of the Iranian delegation, he said: A new state of 60000000 has come into being in India. This nation of Persian race and religion, was plucked from the mother country by the foreigners' hand. It is time for us to come together. Their independence and having everything in common should form one dominant unit in the Muslim world.

The Principal Information Officer of the Government of Pakistan hosted a dinner in honor of this delegation at the Palace Hotel, which was attended by H.E. Khirdbar, the Chargé d’Affaires of Iran in Pakistan; Z.A. Bukhari, a prominent figure in the world of broadcasting and the then Controller of Broadcasting at Radio Pakistan; M.H. Zuberi, and other local and foreign representatives. The details of this dinner were published by the Dawn newspaper on April 9, 1948.

When the delegation completed its visit and returned to Iran, it met with the then head of state to brief him on the outcomes of the trip. The head of state expressed happiness over the fact that the Iranian delegation had visited Pakistan and seen the situation there with their own eyes. All three members of the delegation were very pleased with their visit. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah sent a message to the Iranian head of state through his representative, stating that God forbid Iran should ever face a time of need, Pakistan will stand ready to assist Iran as if they were one body. This statement was not merely emotional. Quaid-e-Azam’s words, as reported by his representative, were:

God forbid in the hour of Iran's need the 80 million Musalmans of Pakistan would be at the service of Iran as one man. This is not mere baseless sentimentality.

This message was directly delivered in Iran by Pakistan's first diplomatic representative, Chargé d' Affaires Major Muhammad Hassan. While presenting the message, Muhammad Hassan also remarked that Quaid-e-Azam never said anything without fully understanding its significance.

“Quaid e Azam never said anything that he did not mean”

Muhammad Hassan sent a detailed report of this meeting to Governor-General Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Foreign Secretary Muhammad Ikramullah

(who served as Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary from August 15, 1947, to October 16, 1951). This confidential report appears to lay the foundations for the mutual relationship between Iran and Pakistan. During this meeting, Quaid-e-Azam’s representative also mentioned that Iran had won the hearts of the Pakistani people by extending both moral and material support. He emphasized that Iran had helped Pakistan at a time when its survival was under threat. The Chargé d’Affaires further stated that, like other Pakistanis, he held genuine respect for Iran.

In the meeting, the Iranian head of state remarked: Please convey my best regards to your Quaid e Azam and tell him that I reciprocate his feelings of friendship for Iran. I hope Pakistan will soon overcome her difficulties.

Earlier, on the occasion of Pakistan's first Eid, the Iranian ruler had also sent Eid greetings to Quaid-e-Azam. In response, Quaid-e-Azam, in his message dated August 29, 1947, stated:

Hope that the historical and cultural relations and political friendship will be fostered and maintained by us both.

Pakistan and Iran stand today at a critical and pivotal juncture in history. In such times, the voice of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, serves as a guiding light for fostering closer ties between the two countries and adopting a unified stance on global issues. Quaid-e-Azam had described the independence of both nations as interconnected. By following Quaid-e-Azam's vision for bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan, we can offer him the greatest tribute. This is the message of the Quaid-e-Azam Day to be observed on December 25 this year.

Zahid Munir Amir is professor of the Faculty of Literature and Humanities at the University of Tehran.