‘Energy Ministry must prioritize domestic production in building renewable power plants’

TEHRAN - The head of the Semnan Chamber of Commerce has urged the government to ensure that in the construction of renewable power plants domestic production and using home-made equipment and parts be prioritized.

In an interview with the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCMA), Farajollah Memari praised the Cabinet’s recent resolution to facilitate the project for constructing 30,000 megawatts of renewable power plants in the country, while warning against neglecting local manufacturing capabilities.

According to ICCIMA, the Cabinet's recent decision aims to address obstacles in developing renewable energy projects. However, concerns have been raised by private-sector representatives regarding the implementation of the plan. They worry that the government's efforts to resolve electricity shortages—caused by years of mismanagement—might inadvertently undermine domestic industries.

The Chair of the Iran Chamber’s Macroeconomic Committee criticized the government for failing to adequately utilize domestic industry capacities, saying: "Article 7 of the Cabinet resolution requires the Energy Ministry to establish criteria and standards for the required equipment, prioritizing local supply within two weeks of the resolution’s issuance."

Memari stressed that the plan’s success hinges on sourcing equipment locally whenever possible. "Failing to adhere to this mandate would harm domestic production and industry," he warned.

The official also expressed concern over the Energy Ministry’s apparent focus on imports to meet project requirements. "Businesspeople, industrialists, and producers—the economic warriors of our nation—are worried that this resolution could prioritize imports over local sourcing," he stated.

He argued that past negligence and mismanagement had led to the current electricity deficits and repeated blackouts. "We must not compound previous oversights by ignoring the capabilities of our local industries," Memari said, urging the Energy Ministry to adopt a more proactive stance on supporting domestic manufacturing.

Acknowledging that some components, such as solar panels and inverters, currently need to be imported, Memari emphasized that other critical equipment, including electrical panels, cables, and transformers, can be produced domestically.

"Leveraging local manufacturing will not only strengthen the national economy but also promote domestic production," he concluded.

