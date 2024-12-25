Iran’s Super Cup to be held on Jan. 17

TEHRAN – A Super Cup match between Persepolis and Sepahan football team will be held on Jan. 17 in Arak’s Imam Khomeini Stadium.

The 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) winners Persepolis will lock horn with Hazfi Cup champions Sepahan.

Persepolis are the most decorated football team in Super Cup, winning the title five times.

The first edition was held in 2005, where Saba Battery defeated Foolad 4-0.