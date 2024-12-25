Speculation about Japan's mediation between Iran and America

TEHRAN - In a note, Shargh discussed the possibility of the resumption of Iran-U.S. negotiations with mediation by Japan and said: An informed source claimed that the Iranian government is considering Japan's mediation in behind-the-scenes talks with the next Trump administration on the nuclear issue.

After winning the election, Trump said he does not want to hinder Iran's progress, but he will prevent it from having nuclear weapons. In his first term as president from 2017-2021, the Trump administration adopted a tough approach toward Iran for its nuclear program, which led to an escalation of tensions in Iran-U.S. relations. Though Iran had limited its nuclear activities under the 2015 nuclear agreement officially called the JCPOA), Trump pursued a policy of “maximum pressure,” returned the previous sanctions against Iran, and continued to impose sanctions on Iran until his last days in the White House. Currently, Japan, a friendly country of Iran, in case of mediation, is expected to play a role in reducing the tensions between the United States and Iran regarding its nuclear program and the issue of sanctions.

Jam-e-Jam: Signs of American fear of Iran's influence in the region

In an analysis, Jam-e-Jam discussed the American concern about Iran's influence in the region. It wrote: If we take a closer look at the recent developments in the region, we will find out that some of these developments have occurred due to the fear of America and the Zionist regime of the influence of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region. After the meeting of the American representative with Al-Julani, the United States stipulated that the new Syrian government should not give any role to Iran if it wants to establish good relations with the United States. Americans, based on the information they have, know that the Islamic Republic of Iran has a good position in Syria and can interact with the new Syrian rulers to reform the resistance front in Syria and achieve success in this way. This kind of estimate causes concern for the U.S. and the Zionist regime because the Islamic Republic can communicate with the current rulers in Syria. In fact, the Americans, with these conditions and warnings, have somehow admitted the acceptance of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Syria and the region.

Ettelaat: New program in Tehran-Washington ties

In a commentary, Ettelaat dealt with a reported message of the Trump team to Iran. The paper said: A source close to the Pezeshkian government has revealed that Trump has sent a message to Tehran through Oman in the past few days seeking talks on some issues, including the nuclear case. What is obvious is that Netanyahu is called a war criminal and an arrest warrant has been issued against him by the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC). Trump and the international community consider Netanyahu a "dead wood". Therefore, Trump prefers to get rid of Netanyahu who continuously causes crises throughout the region. In such a situation, with the new program in Tehran-Washington relations, Trump tends to compromise rather than initiate a war. He calls the era of Biden and the Democratic Party disastrous for America. In this situation, at the beginning, Trump will seek reconciliation, especially with Beijing and Moscow, and for this purpose, he seeks a policy in which the Middle East would take a departure from continuous wars.

Iran: Stability in region entails Iran’s participation in talks on Syria’s future

The Iran newspaper wrote the fall of Assad and the reduction of Iran's presence in Syria are huge challenges that threaten Tehran’s regional influence. To counter this issue, a dialogue between Iran and Pakistan seems necessary. Continued U.S. support for the Syrian Kurds is very important. The Syrian Democratic Forces, led by the Kurds, are also known to be a key ally in the fight against ISIS. Washington should pressure Israel to reduce its operations in southwestern Syria. Washington should also work with its allies in the Middle East and Europe to promote an inclusive political dialogue among all Syrian groups. Indeed, the United States should give Iran a chance during the regional negotiations about the future of Syria. It should also pay attention to Tehran's security concerns and at the same time use its leadership to reduce tension on other fronts. This strategy could even open the door for more comprehensive diplomatic talks between Washington and Tehran. Establishing stability in the region will most likely require the participation of Iran in the negotiations about the future of Syria. If Washington and Tehran cannot interact with each other, Syria will continue to suffer.