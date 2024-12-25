Leader emphasizes importance of timely prayer in nationwide address

TEHRAN - In a heartfelt message to the 31st Nationwide Prayer Meeting, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei expressed profound gratitude for the steadfast and sincere efforts of Hojjatoleslam wal-Moslemin Mohsen Qara'ati. He commended Qara'ati for his dedication to promoting prayer and religious practice across the nation.

Highlighting the significance of timely prayer, Ayatollah Khamenei urged worshippers to perform their prayers at the earliest possible time. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and presence of heart during prayer, noting that these elements are essential for the prayer to deeply impact an individual’s heart, soul, and both personal and social behavior.

Addressing the youth in particular, the Leader underscored their crucial role in adhering to these practices. “Young people are the primary audience of this advice. It is hoped that divine success will be bestowed upon them,” he stated.

