Bahman 22 marches sent message of unity to foolish threats

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei stated that the high turnout of Iranian citizens in the rallies marking the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on Monday demonstrated people’s unity, especially in the face of a recent surge in U.S. hostilities.

"This was a message of unity from the Iranian people. Despite the constant, idiotic threats against us, the people of Iran showed the world their identity, their strength, and their unwavering resolve,” the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in Tehran on Wednesday while addressing the personnel of Iran’s Defense Ministry as well as Iranian experts and scientists in the defense industry.

Iranians mark the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution annually through large and nationwide rallies. Figures show more people took to the streets this year after U.S. President Donald Trump renewed its aggressive policies against the country and threatened to “bomb the hell” out of it if Tehran does not agree to its nuclear and military demands.

"This year’s February 22nd was one of the most outstanding celebrations of the Revolution," the Leader stated.

"It was a popular uprising, a grand national movement. People took to the streets, raised their voices, and shared their views across the media, all over the country. This was a true popular uprising, a major national movement."

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that, "Despite ongoing media bombardments, psychological warfare, and unfounded threats from adversaries against the historical development, the Iranian people stood strong in their commitment to the values of the Revolution with their indication of strong support for the event during this year’s marches and jubilations."

He further highlighted the significance of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s address during the rallies, praising it for reflecting the sentiments of the Iranian people. "Complementing this great popular movement were the clear and path-opening words of the honorable president, who spoke from the people’s perspective, expressed the people’s heartfelt thoughts, and said what needed to be said," he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized the importance of timely action, a recurring theme in his addresses to the nation's youth. "I always repeat to my audience, to the dear young people to whom I am deeply attached and interested: Work must be done timely. The Iranian nation did the work timely on Monday; they did it when it needed to be done, and they showed themselves when they needed to show themselves."

The Leader delivered the speech after visiting the Eqtedar (Strength) 1403 Exhibition, which showcased the latest achievements and capabilities of Iran’s defense industry. He said the exhibition was one of the finest he had ever seen.

Ayatollah Khamenei expressed deep gratitude for the efforts of those active in the defense industry before recalling the days when Iranians struggled to get their hands on weapons while fighting an invasion by U.S.-backed forces. “But today, our military and defense capabilities are renowned by our friends and envied by our enemies,” he emphasized.

The Leader, however, urged the military personnel to maintain their momentum and avoid complacency. "Progress must not be stopped; we must not be satisfied," Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized. He called for a strong focus on innovation and creativity within the defense sector, challenging them to develop groundbreaking technologies rather than simply replicating existing ones.