Hossein Khanlari appointed head of Iran Air

TEHRAN - Hossein Khanlari has been appointed as the new head of Iran Air (Homa), the national airline of the Islamic Republic of Iran, following approval by the Cabinet on Wednesday, December 25.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, Cabinet members voted for Khanlari to take over the leadership of Iran Air during their meeting on Wednesday.

Khanlari previously served as the head of the Civil Aviation Organization in the mid-2000s. In 2022, he was appointed as a strategic advisor to the head of Qeshm Air and has also held positions within the Tehran Municipality earlier in his career.

This appointment is seen as part of the government’s efforts to strengthen Iran Air’s operational capabilities and improve its competitiveness in the regional aviation market.

EF/MA