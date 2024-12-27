Yemen fires missile on Tel Aviv airport

Yemen’s Ansarallah on Friday attacked the airport in Israel’s commercial hub of Tel Aviv on Friday after Israeli air strikes hit Sanaa’s international airport and other targets in Yemen.

The Israeli strikes on Thursday landed as the head of the UN’s World Health Organization said he and his team were preparing to fly out from Yemen’s capital.

Hours later on Friday, the Ansarallah said they fired a missile at Ben Gurion airport and launched drones at Tel Aviv as well as a ship in the Arabian Sea.

No other details were immediately available.

Yemen’s civil aviation authority said the airport planned to reopen on Friday after the strikes that it said occurred while the UN aircraft “was getting ready for its scheduled flight.”

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether they knew at the time that WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was there. Israel’s attack came a day after the Ansarallah rebels claimed the firing of a missile and two drones at Israel.

Ansarullah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has termed Yemen’s launch of hypersonic missiles at Israeli targets “a very important achievement”, saying they have surprised the enemies.

“Yemen's supersonic missile operation, which penetrated the enemy's systems, is a great and very important achievement, and the enemy and the Americans are aware of it,” Houthi said in a televised speech on Thursday evening.

The firing of hypersonic missiles, he said, has caused immense disappointment among the political and security apparatus of Israel and the United States.