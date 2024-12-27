Iranian President to visit Russia on January 17

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to visit Russia next month to finalize a landmark agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership between Tehran and Moscow, according to Iran's ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali.

During a meeting with Iranian students in St. Petersburg, Jalali announced that the two nations are ready to formalize the agreement during President Pezeshkian’s visit. "The president will travel to Russia on January 17, and during the trip, the cooperation agreement between the two countries will be signed by Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin," he said.

In 2001, Tehran and Moscow signed the Treaty of the Foundation of Mutual Relations and the Principles of Cooperation, a long-term cooperation deal that has been extended several times and remains in effect until 2026. The forthcoming agreement aims to lay the groundwork for closer collaboration over the next two decades, covering a wide range of sectors.