Ammar Popular Film Festival kicks off in Tehran

TEHRAN- The 15th edition of the Ammar Popular Film Festival was inaugurated during a ceremony on Friday at Bahman Cinema in Tehran.

The event brought together cultural officials, artists, and families of martyrs, as well as several Lebanese families, Mehr reported.

During the ceremony, awards were presented to winners in categories such as music videos, screenplays, animation, film productions, television programs, and digital content.

Speaking at the ceremony, Marzieh Hashemi, the secretary of the event emphasized the efforts of the organizers of the event in creating a space for resistance artists and stressed the responsibility to continue this path.



"In a world that is in turmoil, we must seek out a model. You artists, especially the younger generation, can serve as suitable role models in this regard, and it is vital to articulate the truth.”

“As we provide cultural products to the world concerning the resistance front, it is imperative that these productions be shaped in the best possible way amidst this ongoing genocide," she added.

She further stated, "Genocide should not merely be a news headline, and we artists carry a considerable responsibility to voice these issues.”

“We must first have sufficient self-confidence, which, thanks to the quality artistic works produced and presented annually — though still insufficient — we are progressing,” she noted.

“Regarding the oppressed people worldwide, especially in Gaza, I must say that the Islamic Republic of Iran's support for these oppressed individuals undoubtedly provides them with encouragement."

Discussing the ongoing soft war against the resistance front, she added, "Given the intense media war globally aimed at undermining the resistance front, we must strive to prevent division within the Muslim community. I also wish to express my condolences over the martyrdom of five Muslim journalists.”

“Through this festival, we have shown the world that the resistance front of the Islamic Republic of Iran is significantly more steadfast than our enemies believe," she remarked.

The Ammar Popular Film Festival seeks to showcase diverse artistic contributions and support movements that transcend borders through art. The festival's mission is to amplify voices that challenge oppressive narratives and encourage active engagement from all sections of society.

Over its 14 previous editions, the Ammar Popular Film Festival has focused on elevating the voices of people who have remained resilient against agendas aimed at promoting apathy and distortion. It regards art as a vehicle for unity, urging individuals to gather around the common principles of justice and equity. This year, the festival aims to further explore the dynamic interplay between societal struggle and artistic expression, emphasizing that all communities, regardless of geographic, ethnic, or social boundaries, have a vital role in creating and consuming art.

Ammar Popular Film Festival was established in 2010 by a number of Iranian revolutionary figures to honor film and art products promoting topics such as resistance and revolution. It was named after Ammar Yasir, a close companion of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The 15th Ammar Popular Film Festival will be running until January 2, 2025 in Tehran and several other Iranian cities.

