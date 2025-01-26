Resistance victories highlight genuine Islamic solidarity: Hojjatoleslam Qomi

TEHRAN – Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi, head of the Islamic Development Organization, emphasized the significance of demonstrating Islamic cohesion during a press conference for the National “Qodsian” Poetry Festival in Tehran on Sunday.

"We have witnessed the manifestation of true Islamic unity in the victories of the Resistance Front, and I hope these victories are also adorned with art and poetry," he stated.

At the unveiling of the festival's poster, Hojjatoleslam Qomi expressed his joy about the event, saying, "I am pleased that today we are unveiling a congress centered around poetry, which wisely focuses on the strategic principle of unity."

The ceremony was also attended by Nasser Abu Sharif, the representative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement in Iran.

Hojjatoleslam Qomi further elaborated, "God willing, this congress will be more than just a literary gathering; it will be a step forward in strengthening the epic spirit based on wisdom within the Islamic community."

The head of the Islamic Development Organization emphasized the role of poetry in not just expressing emotions but transforming them into an epic narrative.

"The greatness shown by figures like Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Yahya Sinwar, along with other martyrs of the Resistance Front, should be narrated through poetry, which is one of the goals of this festival," he added.

Hojjatoleslam Qomi emphasized that one of the festival's primary objectives is to steadfastly uphold pure Islam and its unshakable foundations.

"If we lose our unity and coalition among Muslims, it will delight our enemies and create difficulties for the Islamic community," he stated.

Hojjatoleslam Qomi added that the Iranian people have consistently supported Palestine to the best of their abilities.

"Their contributions, such as personal jewelry donated to the Resistance Front, each tell a story. For instance, the martyr's wife who recently gave her wedding ring to aid the people of Gaza exemplifies the pinnacle of our nation's self-sacrifice for the Palestinian cause," he concluded.