Resistance Film Festival to present selected works worldwide 

TEHRAN- The 18th edition of the Resistance International Film Festival is set to showcase selected works from multiple countries around the world, the head of the festival's International Committee, Esrafil Kaliji has announced.

Kaliji emphasized the significance of international screenings in conveying the festival's message. “These events can help cultivate solidarity among freedom-loving nations in support of the resistance front,” he stated on Sunday.

He also stressed the pivotal role of international artists in the festival's mission, asserting, “Artists hold a vital position in articulating the significant value of resistance and advocating for the oppressed, particularly the people of Palestine and other marginalized groups around the globe.”

“Through our International Committee, we aspire to harness the talents of open-minded artists everywhere, employing the medium of art to convey the vital message of resistance against oppression and crimes, while striving for lasting peace,” he mentioned.

Earlier this month, Kaliji stated: "Our primary concern is currently the people of Palestine, who embody the concept of resistance and stand as a showcase of rights against tyranny."

“At the 18th edition of the festival, we must focus on the theme of intelligent resistance, which reflects a lifestyle of standing against oppression and pursuing sustainable peace,” he added.

He mentioned that this year alone, the festival has received collaboration requests from around 30 countries, and around 18 thematic sections for nations are being created for the event.

He affirmed that the film and arts industry can transform the concept of resistance from one of war to one of peace, expressing hope for a day when the world is free from the heavy pressure of Zionist lobbyism.

Thus, the Resistance Film Festival serves as a platform for all those passionate about the resistance cause, he concluded.

The Association of the Revolution and Sacred Defense Cinema and the Revayat Foundation organize Resistance International Film Festival annually.

The 18th International Resistance Film Festival is a vital platform for the promotion and dissemination of cinematic works that embody the spirit of resistance against injustice, oppression, and inequality.

This year's festival promises to be an unforgettable experience, as it seeks to honor the principles of resistance and promote the freedom of thought and expression.

