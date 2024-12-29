Tehran cultural center screens “Small Things like These”

TEHRAN- “Small Things like These”, a 2024 movie by Belgian filmmaker Tim Mielants, was reviewed at the Arasbaran Cultural Center in Tehran on Sunday afternoon.

Film critics Kurosh Jahed and Azam Sadat Shabani attended a screening of the film followed by a review session.

"Small Things Like These" is a poignant tale set in 1985, focusing on Bill Furlong, a coal merchant in the small Irish town of New Ross, who is well-regarded for his fairness and hard work. As Christmas approaches, Bill reflects on his challenging upbringing as the son of a single mother, who, despite being ostracized by her family, managed to find work with the influential Mrs. Wilson.

One fateful day, while making his coal deliveries, Bill discovers a teenage girl named Sarah locked in the convent's coal shed, forced to confront a tragic reality—she is pregnant and alone. Despite the nuns' pretense of caring for her, Sarah’s predicament becomes increasingly evident. She feels coerced into lying about her circumstances, telling Sister Mary, the convent's Mother Superior, that she was locked in by other girls during a game.

Unbeknownst to Bill, Sister Mary subtly threatens him regarding the well-being of his daughters at the convent school, handing him a sealed envelope filled with cash to keep him silent. Troubled, Bill chooses not to share the envelope with his wife, Eileen. Their exchange becomes a breeding ground for tension, as he deflects her questions about the envelope, further burdened by the moral dilemma he faces.

Visiting the local pub, Bill is advised by Mrs. Kehoe to keep quiet about the convent, reinforcing the nuns' political power in the community. However, the burden of Sarah's suffering weighs heavily on him. When he happens upon a childhood Christmas gift desire, a moment of reflection ignites a decision within him.

Courageously, Bill returns to the convent's coal shed, gradually persuading Sarah to leave her confinement. As he carries her home to his family, he offers her a sense of belonging and safety. The film concludes with a dedication to the countless women victimized by the Magdalene Laundries, shedding light on a dark chapter in Ireland's history and highlighting the theme of compassion in the face of societal apathy.

"Small Things Like These" is a historical drama film adapted by Enda Walsh from Claire Keegan's 2021 novel. Starring Cillian Murphy, Eileen Walsh, Michelle Fairley, Emily Watson, Clare Dunne, and Helen Behan, the film explores the notorious Magdalene Laundries in Ireland.

An international co-production between Ireland and Belgium, it premiered at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival in February, and received positive reviews from critics.

SAB/