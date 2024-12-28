Iran drafts roadmap for tourism dedicated to ACD member states

TEHRAN - Iran has prepared a draft roadmap to bolster tourism among member states of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), according to Moslem Shojaei, chair of the ACD Tourism and Culture Committee.

Speaking at an online meeting of senior ACD experts, Shojaei highlighted Iran's active engagement in promoting tourism collaboration within the forum, Mehr reported on Saturday.

He cited milestones such as Hamadan being named ACD's Tourism Capital in 2018, and Iran hosting pivotal tourism ministerial meetings in Tabriz in 2016 and Hamadan in 2018. These initiatives have fostered economic exchange and strengthened private-sector partnerships across member countries, he said.

Shojaei, who presides over the office for Foreign Tourism Marketing and Development at Iran’s tourism ministry, explained that the country’s approach has been to organize and systematize ACD documentation over the next five years.

As part of this effort, the draft roadmap was reviewed during the online meeting held on September 16, 2024, with representatives from over 30 member countries participating, Shojaei said.

According to the official, the finalized ACD tourism roadmap focuses on seven key areas: Expanding tourism cooperation among member states; facilitating easier access for tourists; promoting tourism across the region; integrating innovative technologies into tourism services; enhancing workforce capacity in the tourism sector; encouraging sustainable tourism practices, and establishing robust tourism business networks.

“To support these objectives, 21 specific activities have been identified for implementation by member states.”

In recognition of Iran’s current ACD presidency, the historic city of Yazd has been designated as the ACD Tourism Capital for 2024. Shojaei also announced Iran's proposal to establish networks of tourism professionals, including tour operators and guides, to strengthen private-sector engagement under the theme of "a more connected and empowered Asia through emerging technologies."

At the conclusion of the meeting, Shojaei invited all member states to participate actively in the 18th Tehran International Tourism Exhibition and Related Industries, scheduled for February 11–14, 2025, at Tehran’s Permanent International Fairgrounds.

AM