PMF Chief reaffirms commitment to Iran and regional stability

TEHRAN – Faleh al-Fayyadh, the head of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), has reaffirmed the organization's steadfast loyalty to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a statement highlighting the deep ties between the two sides, al-Fayyadh emphasized the PMF's commitment to supporting and standing alongside Iran.

“We are loyal to our brothers in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” al-Fayyadh declared, underscoring the shared history and mutual cooperation between Iraq’s PMF and Iran in addressing regional challenges.

Despite the current calm, al-Fayyadh stressed the PMF's vigilance, signaling that the organization remains on high alert to respond to any potential threats. “Although we do not currently sense any danger, we remain fully prepared to confront any potential threat,” he stated, reaffirming the group's readiness to act swiftly should the need arise.