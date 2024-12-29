Switzerland concludes investigation into diplomat’s death in Iran

TEHRAN – Swiss authorities have officially closed their investigation into the death of a senior diplomat who died in an accident in Tehran over three years ago.

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) announced in a recent statement that the inquiry revealed “a clear picture” of the events, concluding that no criminal intervention by a third party could be proven.

The investigation was formally closed in early November, bringing an end to the probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of the First Secretary of the Swiss Embassy in Tehran.

The diplomat, a woman in her 50s whose identity was never disclosed, was found dead on May 4, 2021, near the base of a high-rise residential building in Kamranieh, a northern district of the Iranian capital.

Forensic examinations failed to determine the precise cause of her death but ruled out any signs of violence. The National Rescue Service at the time reported that she had fallen from the high-rise building where she lived. The Swiss Foreign Ministry also confirmed the death, categorizing it as an accident.