Iran to commemorate terror victims with updated encyclopedia launch

TEHRAN – An updated "Encyclopedia of Iranian Terror Victims" will be unveiled at a ceremony commemorating victims of terrorism, scheduled for Wednesday, January 1st.

The event, hosted by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the Institute for Political and International Studies, coincides with the upcoming anniversaries of the assassination of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and the 2024 terrorist attack in Kerman.

Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi will be in attendance alongside families of terror victims, diplomats killed in attacks, and representatives from foreign countries. The encyclopedia, initially published in 2011 by the Habilian Association, has been revised after more than a decade