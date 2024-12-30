Afghanistan’s cultural night held in Tehran       

TEHRAN - The ECO Cultural Institute hosted the “Afghanistan Cultural Night & Celebration of New Year 2025” on Monday evening.

According to the public relations of the Economic Cooperation Organization, the event celebrated Afghan art, culture, and the spirit of the new year.

The evening attracted a diverse audience of art and culture enthusiasts and featured a variety of programs, including live music performances, poetry readings, and the opening of a calligraphy and handicrafts exhibition.

Prominent speakers at the event included Dr. Saad Khan, the head of the ECO Cultural Institute, and Aref Jafari, who shared insights into the cultural significance of such gatherings.

Later in the program, poets Mohsen Saedi, Zahra Hosseinzadeh, and Ehsan Badakhshani captivated the audience with their poignant recitations.

Moreover, an accompanying exhibition of Afghan calligraphy and handicrafts was inaugurated on the sidelines of the ceremony, offering visitors a deeper appreciation of Afghanistan’s rich artistic heritage.

This exhibition will remain open to the public up to January 13, 2025, from 9:30 AM to 8:00 PM with a free-of-charge entry.

As mentioned by organizers, the event underscored the ECO Cultural Institute’s commitment to fostering cultural exchange and strengthening bonds among regional communities. It provided a vibrant platform to celebrate Afghanistan’s artistic legacy while welcoming the new year with a message of unity and hope.

The Economic Cooperation Organization is an intergovernmental organization that promotes economic, technical, and cultural cooperation among its member states:

Established in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey, the organization’s other member states include Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

