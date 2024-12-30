A white-clad man who confronted Israeli tanks with bare hands

TEHRAN – Palestinian doctor Hussam Abu Safiya made international headlines and his face went viral online amid the ongoing Israeli genocidal war on Gaza.

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya is a prominent medical professional and a humanitarian figure known for his significant role in the healthcare sector in Gaza.

He served as the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, providing essential medical services under extremely challenging circumstances.

Furthermore, he had a line of contact with the World Health Organization (WHO), updating the UN agency on the health crisis in northern Gaza.

Israeli forces briefly detained him in late October when they raided the hospital and killed his son.

Beyond his professional expertise, he was also an active voice for the struggles of Palestinians, effectively using social media to issue video statements and raise awareness about the dire conditions in Gaza.

This led to his rise in fame among social media users who even made cartoons depicting the struggle and brave resistance of Gaza’s healthcare workers amid the ongoing genocide.

What happened at Kamal Adwan Hospital?

Kamal Adwan Hospital became a focal point of the U.S.-backed Israeli genocidal war on Gaza.

The facility, located in northern Gaza’s Beit Lahiya, often found itself at the center of bombardments and other forms of Israeli military actions.

Despite this, Dr. Abu Safiya continued his work, treating the injured and providing critical care. His leadership during these times turned the hospital into a symbol of resilience and defiance.

On Friday, Israeli forces attacked and set the hospital ablaze. Many Palestinians inside the medical center, including doctors, nurses, and patients, were detained, including Abu Safiya.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, Israeli troops physically assaulted Abu Safia with batons and sticks while forcing him to take off his clothes.

Why was the hospital significant?

The Kamal Adwan Hospital was strategically important due to its location and role as a major healthcare provider in besieged northern Gaza.

For the Israeli military, targeting medical facilities serves as a way to exert pressure on Gaza’s already dire health sector.

Amid more than 80 days of Israel’s siege on many parts of northern Gaza, Abu Safiya’s refusal to evacuate Kamal Adwan Hospital angered the Israelis.

The partially functioning hospital offered a last beacon of hope for Palestinians requiring medical care amid daily Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling.

The hospital’s destruction has far-reaching consequences, affecting not only healthcare but also the morale of the local population who are already grappling with a dire humanitarian crisis and famine.

Social media impact

Dr. Abu Safiya’s work and his eventual detainment by Israeli forces sparked a massive wave of reactions on social media.

A hashtag with his name trended on platforms like X (Twitter), with users from across the world expressing solidarity and condemning his imprisonment.

His story became a rallying cry for activists worldwide protesting against the Gaza genocide.

======Global reaction

His detention by Israeli occupation forces drew sharp criticism from international medical organizations and human rights groups.

Many issued statements condemning the targeting of healthcare workers and facilities, calling it a violation of international law.

Doctors Without Borders and other organizations highlighted his plight, demanding his immediate release and the protection of medical professionals in conflict zones.

The WHO said it lost contact with the prominent doctor after Israeli forces stormed the hospital.

More than a doctor

Abu Safiya was not only a physician but also a powerful communicator. Through his social media presence, he documented the struggles of the Palestinian people, the conditions in Gaza, and the challenges faced by medical workers.

His posts often went viral turning him into a media force. This also made him a target for the Israeli regime, which has sought to censure any information from Gaza reaching the outside world.

Current condition

Recent reports indicate that Abu Safiya is being held in the notorious Israeli desert prison Sedi Teiman near Gaza. Individuals who have been released from this facility confirmed his imprisonment, raising concerns about his safety and well-being.

The story of Abu Safiya continues to inspire and mobilize people worldwide, drawing attention to the critical importance of protecting medical neutrality amid the ongoing Gaza genocide.

Targeting a hospital is an international war crime even if enemy combatants are present inside.

Since October 7, experts have said the goal behind the occupation regime’s systematic crimes against hospitals was to push the remaining northern residents towards displacement and complete evacuation.

After the Israeli regime eliminated medical services in the northern governorate of the Gaza Strip and rendered its three main hospitals non-operational, a similar scenario is unfolding against the remaining hospitals still functioning in Gaza City, albeit with limited capabilities.

