Yemen fires missiles at Ben Gurion Airport, Jerusalem power plant

Yemen’s armed forces have carried out two operations targeting two Israeli sites and a US warship, Yemen’s military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement on Tuesday.

In the first operation, Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv was targeted by a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile, and in the second a power plant in the south of occupied al-Quds was hit by another ballistic missile, Saree explained.

These two operations were carried out simultaneously with another operation against the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman.

Israel claimed it had intercepted the missile reaching Israel.

The operation against the aircraft carrier was carried out with a large number of drones and guided missiles when the American forces were preparing for a massive air attack against Yemen, he said.

"Our naval operation was also successful and neutralized the American air attack. We have improved the readiness of our combat forces to face the threats of the Zionist enemy," Saree said, the Mehr news agency reported.

Yemen's Ansarallah has announced it will not stop air attacks on Israel otherwise the Zionist regime ends its genocidal war against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and end the blockade on the enclave.

Israel’s war in Gaza has so far killed more than 45,500 people, over half of them women and children, according to the territory’s Health Ministry. The Health Ministry said Monday that Israeli airstrikes and bombardments had killed at least 27 people over the past day alone.

Israelis have found it only takes one Yemeni missile in the dead of night to wreak havoc and upend feelings of security.

Eyal Pinko, a senior research fellow at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies at Bar-Ilan University and a former intelligence unit head in the Israeli navy, says, “UK and US attacks and even previous Israel attacks did not do much to make a dent” in Yemenis’ resolve to retaliate against Israel’s war on Gaza.

On Friday, military analyst Amos Harel declared that Israel “finds itself in a new war,” in which Ansarallah “remains the primary threat to the center of the country, with zero effort from their point of view,” the Christian Science Monitor reported.

Unlike strikes against neighboring Gaza or Lebanon, such a mission entails “an enormous effort” and intricate planning, Harel noted in the newspaper Haaretz. The jets require delicate midair refueling to reach their targets.

“The United States has made over 50 attacks on Houthi (Ansarallah) infrastructure and missile infrastructure and has not yet stopped missiles from being launched, so I don’t think the numbers are the issue,” says Professor Shaul Chorev, a retired rear admiral in the Israeli navy who heads The Institute for Maritime Policy and Strategy in Haifa.

Jonathan Spyer, director of research at The Middle East Forum, a Philadelphia-based think tank, says, “There is no simple solution for the Houthis because of the nature of who they are. ... They operate according to a different calculus” from Israel’s other foes.