Knowledge-based companies to attend IETF 2025

TEHRAN –A delegation of Iranian knowledge-based firms will attend the International Engineering & Technology Fair (IETF), which is scheduled to take place in New Delhi, India, from February 18 – 22.

The 26th edition of IETF 2025 will showcase innovations through focused shows in industry sectors – Artificial Intelligence (AI), Capital Machinery, Digital Gaming, Fluid Power, Industrial Automation, Robotics and Electronics, Modern Logistics Solutions, Metal and Metallurgy, Water and Waste Management, Net Zero Products & Solutions and Consumer Durables and Electronics, as well as Plant Equipment, Component, Factory and Plant.

Notable growth in knowledge-based companies

The significant and fast-paced growth in the number of knowledge-based companies with over 200 percent increase in their number just over the past year (March 2023 – March 2024), shows the solid foundation, dynamism, and growth of the country in innovation and technology and the productive atmosphere which have been made available in line with the goal of boosting domestic production with public participation.

The current administration underscores the quantitative and qualitative development of knowledge-based companies. The number of companies, which was around 5,000 before the current administration took office in August 2021, has now reached 10,000 with a total value of two billion dollars.

MT/MG