Leader stresses media's key role in modern warfare

TEHRAN – In a message delivered to a media conference in Tehran on Tuesday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei emphasized the crucial role of media in today's global conflicts.

Addressing the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting Organization (IRIB) and its directors, Ayatollah Khamenei stated that the power to effectively convey a message and truth is more influential than military might in determining victory.

“You are well aware of the unparalleled role of the media and publicity in the existing global conflicts – which is more than any time. Today, one’s victory is determined by the ability to convey one’s message and narrative of reality.” the Leader stated.

He also urged for increased precision and innovation in national media outlets.

