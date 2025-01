TEHRAN – Esteghlal midfielder Jaloliddin Masharipov penned a two-year deal extension Tuesday night.

Masharipov, 31, joined the Iranian football team in February 2024 on an 18-month deal.

The Uzbek international midfielder is a key player in Pitso Mosimane’s Esteghlal.

Masharipov’s compatriot Oston Urunov had penned a two-year deal extension with Persepolis on Tuesday.