Esteghlal vs. Sepahan: A classic clash under the spotlight

TEHRAN - Esteghlal and Sepahan, two of Iran's most storied football clubs, are set to face off in a highly anticipated match on Thursday in the 15th week of the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).

The match, to be held at in Tehran’s Shahr-e Qods Stadium. A classic rivalry that always draws massive crowds and generates intense excitement among fans.

While Sepahan currently sit atop the PGPL table with 31 points, Esteghlal find themselves in a more precarious 10th position with 17 points. The Blues, who were runners-up last season, have struggled this season and are still searching for consistency under new manager Pitso Mosimane.

The outcome of this match has far-reaching implications for both teams, as well as their rivals. A victory for Sepahan would solidify their position at the top of the table, while a win for Esteghlal could provide a much-needed boost to their season. For Sepahan’s rivals like Persepolis and Tractor, an Esteghlal win would be ideal, as it would slow down Sepahan's momentum.

*A history of intensity

The rivalry between Esteghlal and Sepahan is one of the most intense in Iranian football. Over the years, these two teams have produced some unforgettable matches, filled with passion, skill, and drama. The statistics tell the story: in 46 historical meetings, Esteghlal have edged out Sepahan with 17 wins to their 16.

*The story of two coaches

Both teams are led by experienced managers. Esteghlal's Pitso Mosimane and Sepahan's Patrice Carteron have a history of facing each other in African football, with Mosimane holding a slight advantage in their head-to-head record.

*Venue controversy

The venue for this match has been a subject of much debate. Initially, it was planned to be held at the Azadi Stadium, but due to ongoing renovations, the match was moved to Shahr-e Qods Stadium. This decision has generated some controversy, with fans and officials expressing their disappointment.