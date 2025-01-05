Kamkars to return to stage after six-year hiatus 

TEHRAN- Iran's leading Kurdish family music ensemble, the Kamkars, are set to return to the live concert scene with a highly anticipated performance on January 11, marking the end of a six-year hiatus.

Titled "Living Fire," the concert will take place at Tehran's Espinas Hall and feature a unique blend of Iranian and global music traditions, performed alongside a string and wind orchestra, Mehr reported on Sunday.

The ensemble will deliver a selection of pieces that showcase their signature style, which seamlessly blends tradition with innovation by blending authentic Iranian music with classical Western instruments, the report added.

The concert will feature a unique fusion of Iranian melodies with classical Western instruments like violin, viola, cello, and wind instruments.

"Living Fire" will also include Kurdish music, classical Iranian pieces, and selections inspired by global music, appealing to a wide array of tastes.

Additionally, the collaboration with a string and wind orchestra enriches the musical texture, providing a more profound experience for the audience.

Established in 1961 in Sanandaj, the Kamkar Family is one of the most recognized musical groups in Iran, celebrated for their Kurdish and Iranian music repertoire.

The Kamkars, led by Hushang Kamkar, is a Kurdish family of seven brothers and a sister who have performed numerous concerts in the country and around the world. They have released several music albums, including "In Memory of Hafez," "Darya," "In Memory of Saba," "Living Fire," "Nightingale with a Broken Wing," "Chant of Drums," and "Music from Kurdistan."

Their music is characterized by beautiful melodies, diverse rhythms, and the incorporation of traditional Iranian instruments. The Kamkar Family's performances often explore themes of love, heroism, and spirituality, which have gained widespread popularity among audiences worldwide.

Key members of the Kamkar Family include Araslan Kamkar (rubab), Ardavan Kamkar (santur), Hassan Kamkar (violin), Hooshang Kamkar (accordion), Bijan Kamkar (vocalist), Pashang Kamkar (santur), Ghashang Kamkar (vocalist and violinist), Arzhang Kamkar (tonbak), and Ardeshir Kamkar (violin).

