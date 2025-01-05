From UNESCO tag to relocation: Tehran to host discussion on Chapel of Dzordzor

TEHRAN - A special meeting titled “The Chapel of Dzordzor: From Relocation to UNESCO Registration” is set to take place in Tehran, organized by the National Committee of Museums of Iran (ICOM).

The event will bring together archaeologists and experts involved in the preservation and relocation of this historic site, Mehr reported.

The Chapel of Dzordzor, part of the UNESCO-registered Armenian Monastic Ensembles of Iran, holds a unique place in the country’s architectural history as the only structure to have been relocated in its entirety.

This monumental effort was carried out in 1987-1988 to save the chapel from being submerged following the construction of a dam on the Zangmar River.

Relocation and preservation

The relocation process of the chapel, which stands over 12 meters tall, involved dismantling each stone and brick, numbering them meticulously, and reassembling the structure 600 meters away and 110 meters higher than its original site.

The painstaking work was completed in just 25 days with the collaboration of Armenian experts. New stones, matching the original material but differing in color, were used to restore parts of the chapel damaged during the relocation or buried under construction debris. A plaque now affixed to the chapel’s wall commemorates the relocation, highlighting the cultural and historical importance of preserving Iran’s heritage.

A UNESCO-listed treasure

Situated in Maku County, West Azarbaijan province, the Chapel of Dzordzor is part of a historic Armenian monastery. Its origins date back to between 1315 and 1342 CE, when it was constructed under the orders of Bishop Zecharia of the Saint Thaddeus Monastery.

The chapel, known as the Holy Mother of God, is the only surviving structure of the monastery, which reached its zenith in the 14th century before its decline in the early 17th century. The site was inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 2008, alongside the St. Thaddeus and St. Stepanos monasteries, under the designation Armenian Monastic Ensembles of Iran.

Expert-led discussion

The Tehran meeting will feature prominent speakers, including Ebrahim Heidari, an archaeologist and key figure in the chapel’s relocation; Faramarz Tathir Moqaddam, a restoration specialist and researcher of church architecture; Behnoud Goharbin, a restoration expert; and Seyyed Ahmad Mohit Tabatabaei, president of ICOM Iran. Together, they will explore the chapel’s historical journey, its architectural significance, and the logistical challenges of its relocation.

Public engagement

Scheduled for Wednesday, January 8, the event will be held at the House of Humanities Thinkers in downtown Tehran. According to organizers, the session is open to the public, offering a unique opportunity to delve into the rich history and preservation efforts surrounding this UNESCO-recognized site.

With its rich legacy and the remarkable story of its preservation, the Chapel of Dzordzor continues to stand as a testament to the commitment to safeguarding cultural heritage.

