Tehran art exhibition to celebrate birth of Imam Ali (AS) 

TEHRAN- On the occasion of the birth of Imam Ali (AS) and Father's Day, which falls on January 14 this year, an art exhibition will be held at the Imam Ali (AS) Religious Arts Museum in Tehran.

The exhibition, featuring 110 pieces from the museum's treasure trove—including paintings, calligraphy, and traditional coffeehouse art—will be inaugurated on Thursday, ISNA reported.

The exhibition will showcase works by prominent Iranian artists, including Reza Bakhshi, Nasser Palangi, Anne Mohammad Tatari, Ali Taraghijah, Jamshid Haqiqatshenas, Rezvan Sadeqzadeh, Kamyar Sadeqi, Gholamali Taheri, Keyvan Asgari, Mohsen Noori Najafi, Susan Vaziri, and Hassan Yaquti.

The common theme of all the works is the love and devotion the artists hold for Imam Ali (AS).

The exhibition will run until January 24.

