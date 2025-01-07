Violators of rights do not seek Iran's interests

TEHRAN - In a note, Kayhan discussed the views of the West-leaning media about possible talks between Iran and the United States.

It wrote: The West-leaning media insinuates that the future Trump administration will adopt stricter policies against Iran, but this does not mean a complete deadlock. This path, although difficult and challenging, can lead to securing national interests, reducing international pressure, and creating hope in Iranian society. It should be remembered that Trump quit the JCPOA. Through maximum pressure, he was looking for more dictates and now he wants to follow the same path. It is not the case that the negotiation is due to the pressure of sanctions, but they have always acted as a supplement, and the claim that negotiation reduces the pressure is a deception of people. The next point is that pro-West media claim that European governments will try to make the relationship between Iran and America tense. They also say that America and the West are probably looking for an agreement that will provide the relative interests of Iran in a win-win situation. But they have violated the inalienable rights of Iran and committed a big fraud.

Arman-e-Melli: Sudani in the role of mediator

In a commentary, Arman-e-Melli examined the visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister to Tehran on Wednesday and said: It was in September of this year that President Pezeshkian made a trip to Iraq, a trip that won a lot of media coverage. Now, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Sudani is visiting Iran, a trip that is under the media's microscope at the height of tensions in the region. It seems that an important part of Sudani’s talks with Iranian officials in Tehran will be about Syrian security issues. During the past few days, Julani (the new Syrian de-facto leader) has taken positions related to establishing relations with Iran, has called Iran an important power in the region, and wants diplomatic relations with Iran. It seems that Sudani’s visit to Iran can be related to the relations between Iran and Syria in the future due to the changes in the power structure in Syria. In the past, Iraq tried to restore diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Therefore, the possibility that he seeks to establish Iran's relations with the new Syrian government is not out of mind.

Shargh: Situation in Syria and the future of the region

Shargh analyzed the back-to-back visits of foreign officials to Damascus and said: The visit of many foreign officials to Damascus and the visit of the foreign and defense ministers and the information officer of the interim Syrian government to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, and Jordan are important. The choice of Saudi Arabia as the destination of the first foreign trip of the Damascus officials is important in two ways: first, it can indicate the focus of these officials on the economic revival of Syria. The second reason can be due to the efforts of the Damascus authorities to diminish the concerns of almost all Arab countries about the alignment of the new Syria with Turkey and Qatar. This issue and many other issues are related to how developments will proceed in the coming months, including how Iran will deal with Syrian issues. Iran's Foreign Ministry has adopted logical and correct positions regarding Syria. Such a position helps both to stabilize the situation and avoid conflict inside Syria or a possible export of insecurity that everyone is worried about and normalize relations between Iran and Syria.

Iran: The possibility of diplomacy

In an article, the Iran newspaper discussed the relationship between Iran and America and Tehran's diplomacy. The paper said: Diplomacy should examine the possibility of a major agreement. Iran should commit itself to an open and verifiable nuclear program that limits the amount of enriched material and the level of enrichment. Under this agreement, Iran can have a nuclear energy program under strict supervision and provide political and economic support to regional actors. In that situation, economic sanctions will be significantly reduced. Also, the United States will be ready to interact with the current Iranian government and refrain from trying to change the regime. The correct approach for Washington is to start with diplomacy. The proposal to reduce sanctions in exchange for nuclear and regional limitations is likely to benefit Iran in the short term. A new agreement with Iran could also eliminate the need to use large-scale military force.