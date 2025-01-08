Khatoon learn fate at AFC Women's Champions League 2024/25 Knockout Stage

TEHRAN - The eight remaining teams discovered the pathway to glory following the conclusion of the AFC Women's Champions League 2024/25 Knockout Stage draw at AFC House on Wednesday.

The race to be the first team to lift the prized trophy served up interesting ties across the four match-ups.

Group A winners Hyundai Steel Red Angels Women’s FC of Korea Republic were drawn to play Iran’s Bam Khatoon FC.

Group C winners and AFC Women’s Club Championship 2023 champions Urawa Red Diamonds Ladies of Japan will face Wuhan Jiangda Women’s FC of China PR.

Australia’s Melbourne City FC, who topped Group B with a perfect record, will take on Taichung Blue Whale Women’s Football Team of Chinese Taipei.

Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City Women’s FC, who finished second in Group C, will host Abu Dhabi Country Club of the United Arab Emirates.

The single leg quarter-final ties will be played on March 22 and 23 while the Semi-finals and Final – all single-leg ties and to be played at a centralized venue – will be on May 21-24.

DRAW RESULT

Hyundai Steel Red Angels Women’s FC (KOR) v Bam Khatoon FC (IRN)

Melbourne City FC (AUS) v Taichung Blue Whale Women’s Football Team (TPE)

Urawa Red Diamonds Ladies (JPN) v Wuhan Jiangda Women’s FC (CHN)

Ho Chi Minh City Women’s FC (VIE) v Abu Dhabi Country Club (UAE)