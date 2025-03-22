Hyundai Steel Red Angels beat Bam in AFC Women's Champions League 2024/25 quarter-finals

TEHRAN - Hyundai Steel Red Angels Women's edged past Iran’s Bam Khatoon 1-0 in their AFC Women's Champions League 2024/25 quarter-final on Saturday.

Red Angels will meet either Australia’s Melbourne City or Taichung Blue Whale of Chinese Taipei in the semi-finals in May.

Red Angels tested Bam Khatoon as early as the third minute with Kim So-eun seeing her volleyed attempt saved by keeper Raha Yazdani, who later comfortably gathered Ko Yoo-Jin’s header from inside the box.

Bam Khatoon got into their rhythm and almost stunned the Korean side in the eighth minute after Negin Zandi collected Mona Hamoudi’s pass before rattling the left post with her long-range effort.

The Iranian side threatened again five minutes later with Melika Motevalli angling her header off a set-piece which forced Red Angels keeper Kim Min-jung into making a finger-tip save.

BAM Khatoon were let off in the 23rd minute after Kim So-eun surged down the right before sending a delightful cross for Yuka Toriumi, whose goal was disallowed for a handball.

Red Angels went on the offensive in the second half but were left frustrated by BAM Khatoon’s resolute defending with captain Jang Chang seeing her left-footed shot from just inside the box cleared off the line by Sarshin Kamangar.

However, Bam Khatoon’s resistance was finally broken in the 81st minute after lapse in concentration allowed Haruhi Suzuki to send a deft lob to substitute Kim, who controlled the ball with her chest before slotting home the winner past Yazdani.