Khatoon into AFC Women’s Champions League 2024/25 quarterfinals

TEHRAN - Bam Khatoon football team of Iran advanced to the AFC Women’s Champions League 2024/25 quarterfinals after a 2-1 win against Thailand’s College of Asian Scholars in their final Group B tie on Saturday.

The win secured the Iranian side second spot behind Melbourne City FC of Australia.

College of Asian Scholars caught the visitors off guard in the 30th minute with Kurisara Limpawanich delivering a deft through pass to Waenngoen, who beat her marker and the onrushing Yazdani to slot home the opening goal.

Bam Khatoon, however, responded in the 35th minute when Negin Zandi made her way into the box unchallenged before cutting the ball back to Shahnaz Jafarizadeh, who squeezed her effort past a stunned College of Asian Scholars keeper Yada Sengyong.

Both teams had missed chances after the restart with Limpawanich pulling her effort just wide of the left post in the 46th minute, while Zandi wasted a chance to put Bam Khatoon ahead a minute later.

The Iranian side had a great chance in the 62nd minute but Sara Didar’s long range effort was saved by Sengyong.

Bam Khatoon’s perseverance was finally rewarded in the second minute of added time with Ghanbari striking home off Didar’s headed pass to secure the win.

Photos: Forough Taherkhani