Young Paralympics medalist Rahimi gifts her father a truck

TEHRAN – Iran’s para taekwondo athlete Zahra Rahimi has surprised her father, gifting him a Volvo truck.

She won Iran’s first silver medal in the 2024 Paralympic Games. The 16-year-athlete lost to Mongolia’s Ulambayar Surenjav 5-2 in the final match of k44-52kg.

Rahimi was the youngest member of Iran Paralympic delegation.

Rahimi has bought a truck for her father with the prize and bonuses she earned for the silver medal.

“I have a dream to wave Iran’s flag in every competition and I am sure it will happen. I will do my best in the upcoming competitions to make my dream come true,” she had previously said in an interview with Tehran Times.

“I prepare for the 2025 Asian Youth Para Games and Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games,” Rahimi added.