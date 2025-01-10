Final five Iran football presidency candidates announced

TEHRAN – The final five candidates of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) presidency announced.

Current head of the federation Mehdi Taj, Heydar Baharvand, former President of the Iran Football League Organization, Ali Kafashian and Shahabeddin Azizi Khadem, former presidents of the football federation and Amir Abedini, ex-general manager of Persepolis football club have registered for the post.

List of qualified candidates will be announced by Jan. 30.

The elective General Assembly will be held on March 1.