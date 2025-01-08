Japan remains committed to support Iran in hosting Afghan refugees

TEHRAN –Japanese ambassador to Tehran Tamaki Tsukada has highlighted the Japanese government's determination to support Iran in hosting Afghan refugees.

Referring to the high number of Afghan refugees residing in Iran and the astronomical costs in different fields including education, health, and treatment, Tsukada has announced Japan’s readiness to provide educational services to the Afghan refugees living in Iran, IRNA reported.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with Nader Yar-Ahmadi, the head of the National Organization for Migration, in Tehran on Wednesday.

Lauding Iran’s efforts in hosting refugees, the Japanese official stressed the importance of boosting collaborative efforts between the two countries, as well as attracting other international organizations' support to be able to address the problems, particularly the issue of drug abuse and addiction.

Yar-Ahmadi, for his part, announced the country’s readiness to cooperate with Japan in the mentioned areas.

The official went on to say that “we expect Japan, along with other countries, to provide more humanitarian services to refugees, particularly, in infrastructure areas such as health and education.

Highlighting that there is no more capacity for face-to-face education of foreign nationals in the country, Yar-Ahmadi asked Japan’s ambassador to cooperate with the country to implement a virtual educational program for refugees in Iran.

Japan enhances healthcare, education for refugees in Iran

Japan’s contribution to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Iran boosts the country’s policies that allow Afghan refugees access to education and healthcare services.

Japan has been a leading supporter of UNHCR’s activities in the country for over a decade, particularly in the areas of education and healthcare for refugees, the UNHCR website announced in a press release on July 10, 2024.

The Government of Japan continues supporting UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, through its Supplementary Budget, and Partnership Grant Aid amounting to over US 4 million dollars, which helps Afghan refugees access health care in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

This generous funding will allow UNHCR to enhance access to quality education and healthcare services for Afghan refugees through Iran’s national educational and healthcare systems.

It reaffirmed Japan’s continued commitment to ensuring accessible and affordable health services for the most vulnerable Afghan refugees in Iran.

It will also support the construction of public schools benefitting both Afghans and Iranians alike.

Building on its long-standing partnership, Japan also provided critical support of USD 1.2 million to UNHCR’s programs for Afghan refugees in Iran last year, which helped strengthen the national health care system and services for refugees.

“We are profoundly grateful to the people and Government of Japan for this vital support towards Afghan refugees in Iran,” said Yumiko Takashima, UNHCR Representative in Iran.

“This contribution will help UNHCR maintain critical health interventions and preserve Iran’s inclusive policies that allow refugees to access national health services.”

Tsukada reiterated Japan’s commitment, saying, “As a responsible international actor, Japan prioritizes responsibility-sharing to ease the burden on host communities.

Through partnerships like this with UNHCR, we aim to fulfill our global duties by supporting refugees and host communities across Iran.”

Iran hosts one of the world’s largest refugee populations, with an estimated 3.8 million Afghan refugees and those in refugee-like situations who have access to national services under Iran’s inclusive policies.

