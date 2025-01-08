9th Intl. Fajr Festival of Handicrafts opens call for entries

TEHRAN - The 9th International Fajr Festival of Handicrafts, known as Sarv-e Simin, is set to take place in Tehran from February 20 to 24.

The event, themed “Consensus and Cultural Diversity,” will showcase exquisite handicrafts and traditional artworks from master artisans and designers from all corners of Iran and beyond.

Organizers highlight that the festival aims to create a unique platform for the competitive display of the finest handcrafted works. “The event underscores creativity, innovation, and the use of high-quality materials, positioning itself as both an inspiring competition and a model for artistic excellence worldwide.”

The primary section of the festival, Fine Handicrafts, is set to feature exceptional works evaluated on criteria such as craftsmanship, aesthetic appeal, and cultural significance.

Artisans are invited to register on the festival’s official website and submit high-quality images along with detailed descriptions of their entries.

Referring to the Judging and selection process, the evaluation process for the festival consists of three rigorous stages.

For an initial selection, judges review submitted images to shortlist entries. Shortlisting does not guarantee exhibition eligibility.

The next stage is physical review in which shortlisted works are physically examined to verify consistency and quality. Only verified works are displayed at the festival.

And finally, a panel of judges scores the displayed works based on set criteria, selecting twenty finalists. Winners are announced at the closing ceremony.

The festival will grant two exclusive awards for international participants: the international award which is €700 and the Sarv-e Simin Trophy, as well as the Honorable Mention which is €400, and a Certificate of Merit.

Organizers say that the Fajr International Handicrafts and Traditional Arts Festival has gained a reputation for being a meeting point for artisans, cultural experts, and enthusiasts, showcasing the diversity and beauty of traditional arts.

The event is intended to highlight traditional skills passed down through centuries. It also seeks to inspire future generations to embrace these time-honored practices while facilitating new economic opportunities for artisans.

According to the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Iran’s annual handicraft exports currently stand at about $250 million, with an additional $250 million in informal “suitcase” exports. However, the global market for handicrafts is valued at $770 billion, underscoring a significant opportunity for growth.

Currently, a selection of 13 cities and three villages in Iran have been registered by the World Council of Handicrafts as “world cities of handicrafts”.

AM