Ilam handicrafts exhibit showcased in Iraq’s Wasit Governorate

TEHRAN - A three-day exhibition showcasing the traditional handicrafts and arts of Iran’s Ilam province went on show in Iraq’s Wasit Governorate, located southeast of Baghdad near the Iranian border.

The event, which began on Thursday, highlighted a wide range of handcrafted products emblematic of Ilam’s rich cultural heritage, according to Farzad Sharifi, the provincial tourism chief.

The exhibition features various crafts, including kilims, jajims, felt products, pottery, marquetry, woodturning, and handmade dolls, among other unique items. Sharifi noted that the event aims to introduce Ilam’s distinctive handicraft traditions to a broader audience in Iraq.

“This exhibition is the result of extensive discussions and coordination led by the Governor of Ilam to promote the province’s handicrafts in Wasit. It serves as a platform to showcase the exceptional skills and artistry of Ilam’s artisans,” Sharifi stated.

The official also emphasized the broader significance of the event, highlighting its role in fostering cultural and civilizational ties between the two neighboring countries. “This exhibition contributes to strengthening cultural and cooperative relationships between the two regions, offering an opportunity to deepen mutual understanding and collaboration,” he added.

Natural beauty, historical significance, and cultural heritage, make Ilam an increasingly attractive destination for tourists. The cultural richness of Ilam is reflected in its vibrant traditions and customs. The local population, known for their warm hospitality, often wear colorful traditional clothing, particularly during festivals and special occasions. The province’s folklore and music are integral parts of its cultural identity, providing unique and immersive experiences for visitors

Ilam’s handicrafts, including intricate carpets, textiles, and pottery, are highly regarded. These artisanal products not only make for memorable souvenirs but also offer insights into the region’s artistic heritage.

AM