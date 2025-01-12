Iran’s gasoline consumption increases by 7.4%

TEHRAN - The head of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) announced that the country’s daily gasoline consumption in the current Iranian calendar year 1403 (started on Mach 20, 2024) has risen by 7.4 percent compared to the previous year, reaching 124 million liters per day.

According to Tasnim News Agency, Keramat Veis Karami stated: “The daily gasoline consumption in the previous year was 115.4 million liters, which has increased to 124 million liters this year.”

He also reported a nine percent increase in diesel consumption in the current year, adding: “Daily diesel consumption last year was 110 million liters, but this year it has grown by nine percent.”

The growing gasoline consumption in Iran reflects both economic and demographic factors, including an expanding vehicle fleet and increased travel.

Despite being a major oil producer, the rise in domestic demand for refined products like gasoline has placed stress on Iran’s refining infrastructure.

Fuel subsidies in Iran are among the highest globally, making gasoline significantly cheaper than in most countries.

This affordability encourages higher consumption, further straining resources.

To address this, the government has launched campaigns to promote public transportation, develop fuel-efficient technologies, and increase awareness about energy conservation.

The seasonal surge in consumption, especially during holidays, often necessitates the import of gasoline to meet demand.

Analysts emphasize the importance of strategic planning and potential subsidy reforms to balance domestic needs with long-term sustainability.

