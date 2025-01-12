Resistance Film Festival opens call for entries

TEHRAN- The secretariat of the 18th edition of the Resistance International Film Festival has officially announced a call for submissions.

The festival, themed "The Discourse of Resistance: Al-Aqsa Storm and the Freedom of Holy Quds," aims to showcase a collection of cinematic works reflecting the values of resilience and resistance against oppression.

The festival, organized by the Cinema Association of the Revolution and Sacred Defense in collaboration with the Cultural Foundation of Ravayat-e Fat’h, is set to take place in February 2025.

Participants are encouraged to submit their works before January 19, 2025, as the deadline for submissions has been extended for interested filmmakers.

This year's festival will feature eight sections that will include competitive categories for both domestic and international films. Notable segments include “The World without Israel,” dedicating its focus to films concerning Palestine, as well as categories for documentaries, artificial intelligence-themed narratives, Sacred Defense topics, and reviews within the humanities.

The festival is open to a diverse array of formats, encompassing feature films, animations, both short and long documentaries, and series. A dedicated narrative writing section will cater exclusively to screenwriters.

The 18th International Resistance Film Festival is a vital platform for the promotion and dissemination of cinematic works that embody the spirit of resistance against injustice, oppression, and inequality.

This year's festival promises to be an unforgettable experience, as it seeks to honor the principles of resistance and promote the freedom of thought and expression.

SAB/



