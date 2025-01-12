“No Exit” on stage at Tehran theater

TEHRAN- An adaptation of French playwright Jean-Paul Sartre’s 1944 play “No Exit” is on stage at the Neauphle-le-Chateau Theater in Tehran.

Taha Mohammadi is the director of the play, which has been translated by Hossein Esmaeili and Faezeh Tajik.

Maryam Momen, Shahrzad Kamalzadeh, Seyyed Jamshid Hosseini, and Pegah Moradi are the main members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage until January 17.

"No Exit" explores the existential themes of freedom, responsibility, and the nature of hell. Set in a single room, three characters - Garcin, Inez, and Estelle - find themselves trapped together for eternity. Through their interactions and revelations, Sartre delves into the complexities of human existence and the torment we inflict upon ourselves.

The trio of characters are seemingly ordinary individuals, thereby highlighting the universal nature of their predicament. As they gradually disclose their pasts and insecurities, the audience becomes privy to their individual struggles and the intricate web of relationships that develop within their confined space.

The play delves into the psychological imprisonment of the characters, who are stripped of any distractions or escapes. As they confront their innermost thoughts and desires, tensions rise and conflicts emerge. Each character becomes an instrument of torment for the others, highlighting the inevitable suffering caused by human interaction.

The famous line, "Hell is other people," encapsulates the central theme of the play. Sartre explores the themes of self-deception, deceit, and the relentless gaze of others that reveal our true selves.

The absence of physical torture or demons tormenting the characters intensifies the psychological anguish, encapsulating Sartre's belief in the inherent nature of human suffering. The underlying existentialist ideology suggests that freedom and responsibility are inextricably linked, and the characters are condemned not by external forces, but by their own choices.

Jean-Paul Sartre was a French philosopher, author, and playwright who made significant contributions to the existentialist movement. Born in 1905, in Paris, Sartre developed a keen interest in philosophy at an early age. He is best known for his existentialist philosophy, which emphasized the individual's freedom and responsibility to determine their own meaning in life. Sartre believed that existence precedes essence, meaning that individuals are free to define themselves through their choices and actions rather than being predetermined by any external forces.

As a writer, Sartre produced an extensive body of work, including plays, novels, and philosophical treatises. His most famous works include novels such as "Nausea" and "The Age of Reason," as well as plays like "No Exit" and "The Flies."

Beyond his literary pursuits, Sartre was also deeply involved in political and social activism. He was an outspoken critic of colonialism and supported various leftist movements. Sartre's commitment to political causes and his influential stance on issues such as the Algerian War earned him both acclaim and critique. His philosophical and political contributions continue to hold relevance and influence in contemporary discourse, making Jean-Paul Sartre a significant figure in the realms of philosophy, literature, and activism.

SAB/