America, a fake hero

TEHRAN - In an analysis, Kayhan addressed the U.S. administration's failure to put out the fire in Los Angeles and the censorship of the even by the pro-Western media in Iran.

It wrote: Biden has been providing Israel and Ukraine with huge funds for the war in Ukraine and Gaza, but reduced the budget of the Los Angeles Fire Department that undermined the fire department's ability in controlling the inferno. A number of the pro-Western media outlets have completely censored the news of the huge and damage caused by fire in Los Angeles. The fact is that some people in Iran are prejudiced in favor of the West. Western experts and media criticize the incompetence of the American political system in controlling the fire, but our pro-Western people view the West as "always a hero, victorious and successful". Trump won the election with the slogan "we will make America great again (MAGA)". But it must be said that, firstly, America is not great and instead has become weak; and secondly, the American people have accepted this fact because if they had not accepted it, they would not have voted for him. But our pro-Western people don’t acknowledge this fact!

Jam-e-Jam: Iran's policy towards Syria

In a note, Jam-e-Jam newspaper addressed Iran's policy towards Syria and said: The important point is that the future of Syria seems completely unclear. Certainly, the Islamic Republic of Iran cannot be indifferent to the future of this country considering the fact that Iran had extensive and special relations with Syria over the past half a century. Senior foreign policy officials of our country have also pointed out this matter that we are ready for political interactions and protecting our interests in Syria. This is while no official and acceptable action has been taken in this regard and, unfortunately, the anti-Iran voices have not decreased in Syria, and the anti-Iran currents in Syria are continuously publishing slogans and declarations against Iran. Accordingly, in the foreign policy issues, considering the importance of regional security, the Islamic Republic of Iran is interested in establishing a wise and balanced relations with Syria based on international law and the United Nations Charter.

Ettelaat: For the sake of people, we must join FATF!

In an interview with former diplomat Abdolreza Faraji Rad, Ettelaat discussed Iran's foreign policy approach toward the upcoming negotiations with the European trio and possible the United States. He said: The 14th (sitting) government is on the verge of starting nuclear negotiations. Mr. Pezeshkian and the decision-makers at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are well aware that the international situation, especially the situation in the Middle East, went into disarray in 2024. Therefore, the Islamic Republic should consider all aspects and then sit around the negotiating table with the Europeans. Iran's nuclear case has been one of the most complicated issue cases in the world over last two decades. But now that America has officially withdrawn from this issue (the 2015 nuclear deal, aka JCPOA), it is the best opportunity to sign an agreement with Europe to revive the JCPOA, which will untie our diplomatic and economic knots. Therefore, we have to formalize the agreement through any method or approach that is possible. It seems the “collective wisdom” has reached the concluded that without the FATF we cannot take any positive steps to reduce the problems. This is a positive thing.

Arman-e-Emrooz: Lifting sanctions is key to Iran's economic prosperity

In a commentary, Arman-e-Emrooz discussed the lifting of sanctions and Iran's economic growth. It quoted economist Dr. Mehdi Pazoki as saying: The current economic policies and sanctions are the main factors in slowing down economic growth and increasing inflation. The start of nuclear talks and the lifting of sanctions have positive effects on Iran's economy, and this issue is a key factor in improving economic conditions. If the nuclear negotiations reach a positive conclusion and sanctions are reduced, foreign investments are likely to increase, which could contribute to economic growth. Also, the lifting of sanctions can lead to a reduction in import costs and, as a result, a reduction in the inflation rate. As a bridge between the East and West, Iran has a strategic geographical position. Such position can help develop trade exchanges and transit of goods and make Iran a commercial hub in the region. Considering the various potentials, if Iran can counter economic, political, and social challenges, it can achieve sustainable and comprehensive economic growth.