Iranian citizen released from Italian custody, will return to Iran soon

TEHRAN - Mohammad Abedini Najafabadi, an Iranian citizen who had been detained in Italy based on baseless allegations put forth by Washington, has been freed and is expected to return to Iran soon.

The Iranian Judiciary's media center reported that Abedini Najafabadi's detention in Italy stemmed from a "misunderstanding." This issue, according to the report, was successfully addressed through diplomatic efforts from the Iranian Foreign Ministry and negotiations conducted between the relevant intelligence agencies of both Iran and Italy.

The media center further stated that all actions taken by both nations ultimately resulted in Abedini Najafabadi's release.

Abedini Najafabadi, 38, is a graduate in mechanical engineering from Sharif University of Technology. He was taken into custody on December 16 by Italian law enforcement officials at Milan Airport as he was preparing to travel to Switzerland.

His arrest was reportedly executed based on a warrant issued by the United States.

Washington had accused the engineer of involvement in an Iraqi drone attack targeting an illegal American base in West Asia last year.

On Sunday, the Italian justice ministry announced that they had officially requested the revocation of Abedini Najafabadi's arrest.

The release of the Iranian national followed a decision by Tehran to release Cecilia Sala, an Italian journalist, who had been detained for transgressing Iranian law.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni confirmed on Wednesday that a plane carrying Sala had departed from Tehran after "intensive work through diplomatic and intelligence channels" facilitated her release. Italian authorities have said the two cases or separate.