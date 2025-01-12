Iran affirms commitment to Afghanistan as trade, cooperation discussions intensify

TEHRAN – Discussions aimed at bolstering economic ties between Iran and Afghanistan took center stage this week in Kabul, as the head of Iran’s diplomatic mission, Alireza Bikdeli, engaged in high-level meetings with key Taliban officials.

A primary focus of these discussions was the enhancement of trade and investment. Bikdeli met with Afghanistan's acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, who made a strong appeal for increased collaboration from Iranian businesses.

Azizi emphasized the need for a well-defined, joint roadmap to facilitate a significant expansion of trade between the two neighboring states, highlighting the potential for mutual economic benefit. He suggested exploring new avenues for partnerships in various sectors, urging Iranian companies to consider Afghanistan as a key market and investment destination.

In response, Bikdeli affirmed Iran's unwavering commitment to prioritizing its relationships with neighboring countries, a core principle of its foreign policy, and expressed a desire to work closely with Afghanistan to achieve these shared objectives.

Earlier, Bikdeli also met with acting Foreign Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani to discuss a broader range of matters of mutual interest, further demonstrating the depth and scope of the bilateral engagement.

The ongoing efforts to strengthen these ties come at a time when Iranian non-oil exports to Afghanistan have reached a substantial $1.6 billion, a figure recorded by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration as of November 20, 2024.