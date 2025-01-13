Havadar complete signing of Joe Champness

TEHRAN – New Zealand’s Joe Champness has signed with Iranian top-flight club Havadar.

The winger joined the Tehran-based team from Auckland FC.

Champness, 27, began his playing career with Moreton Bay United in Australia in 2015 and has also played for Brisbane Roar, Newcastle Jets, and Turkish sides Giresunspor, and Adanaspor.

Havadar are currently in 16th place in the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) table.

Havadar are scheduled to meet Kheybar on Jan. 20.