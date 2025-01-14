Industry minister to attend Iran-Belarus Joint Economic Committee meeting

TEHRAN - Iran's Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Mohammad Atabak will lead an economic delegation to Minsk, Belarus, on January 15 to participate in the 17th Iran-Belarus Joint Economic Committee meeting.

According to the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO), Akbar Godari, Director General for Central Asia, Caucasus, and Russia at TPO, announced that the commission will convene on January 15 and 16. The event will be co-chaired by the two countries’ Industry ministers.

The commission will focus on strengthening and expanding mutual cooperation in trade, industry, agriculture, investment, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, transportation, and private sector collaboration to further enhance bilateral economic and trade relations.

At the conclusion of the meeting, a memorandum of understanding will be signed by the two countries' industry ministers.

During the visit, Minister Atabak is also scheduled to meet with Belarusian Prime Minister and other high-ranking officials. Additionally, the Iranian Trade Center in Belarus will be inaugurated by the Iranian delegation.

Godari stated that trade between Iran and Belarus reached approximately $38 million over the past eight months, with agricultural and petrochemical products being Iran's main exports.

The previous session of the Joint Economic Commission between the two nations was held in October 2023 in Tehran.

