I’tikaf gets underway all around country

I’tikaf is an ancient Islamic tradition that is usually held during the 13th, 14th, and 15th of the month Rajab.

During I’tikaf, an individual goes to the mosque, fasts, and remains there to stand against the consumption-driven life.

Secluded from their daily routine, the Mu’takif [the person taking part in the I’tikaf] dedicates time to themselves and seeking closeness to God.

Throughout these three days, the Mu’takifs often spend their time studying religious books, reciting the Holy Quran, praying, and contemplating.

During this time, he/she can think attentively and with peace of mind about this world and its creator and the path that one has before oneself in order to reach the creator.

