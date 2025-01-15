UNICEF, ISCC expand partnership to support children

TEHRAN -The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the Iran-Switzerland Chamber of Commerce (ISCC) have signed a three-year partnership to further support children, particularly the vulnerable ones.

The new agreement aims at improving the lives of children, especially the most vulnerable in the country. Under this collaboration, the ISCC will provide financial support to UNICEF’s programmes in Iran.

The entities will also exchange knowledge and expertise to help children survive and fulfil their potential, the UNICEF website announced in a press release on January 14.

“UNICEF has benefited from the Iran-Switzerland Chamber of Commerce’s support in the past, particularly in implementing responsible business practices for children, organising skills training courses for adolescents as well as providing nutrition support for vulnerable children,” said Monika Oledzka Nielsen, UNICEF Representative (ad interim) in Iran, adding; “Building on the success of our initial partnership in 2018, the expanded three-year partnership will continue to leverage the strengths of the ISCC for the children in the country.”

ISCC President, Sharif Nezam-Mafi, for his part, mentioned, “For Iran-Switzerland Chamber of Commerce partnering with the United Nations Children’s Fund yields substantial benefits for our society, and especially for our members intent on fostering positive societal impact. Elevating child welfare, education, and health through concerted action is a significant stride towards a more inclusive, nurturing world.”

The three-year partnership agreement was co-signed on January 12, 2025, by the UNICEF Iran Representative a.i and ISCC President in a ceremony to commemorate the 10th anniversary of ISCC.

Iran Switzerland Chamber’s objectives are to promote and facilitate better business relations between Iran and Switzerland, provide essential information about doing business in these markets and bring business leaders together to facilitate contacts and provide platforms for networking in both countries.

By championing ethical, sustainable, and community-focused practices, ISCC contributes to the health of its society both in Iran and Switzerland.

Recent partnership

In November 2024, the UNICEF and Book City Institute signed a three-year agreement to promote children’s welfare and rights across the country.

This collaboration aims to leverage the unique strengths, networks, and expertise of both organizations to support the most vulnerable children in various provinces of the country, the UNICEF website announced in a press release.

As part of this partnership, the two partners will launch a series of advocacy and awareness-raising initiatives to foster a love for reading among children.

Key activities will include organizing book-reading leagues and clubs for vulnerable children, instituting cultural awards to honor children’s book authors and publishers, and mobilizing resources to support UNICEF’s critical programs in Iran.

On September 9, 2024, the Iran-Austria Joint Chamber of Commerce (IAJCC) and UNICEF signed a three-year agreement to work for the welfare and well-being of children in Iran.

As per this partnership, the IAJCC will mobilize its members’ financial support for UNICEF programs in Iran. UNICEF and the IAJCC will also work together to offer opportunities for the business sector to mitigate negative impacts and yield positive results for children.

“UNICEF highly appreciates the support of the IAJCC to promote responsible business practices among private and public sector aimed at advancing children’s welfare in Iran in different areas such as healthcare, nutrition, social protection, clean water, and education,” said UNICEF former Representative in Iran, Robin Nandy, adding, “We look forward to more such partnerships to place children’s rights at the heart of the corporate sustainability agenda.”

MT/MG

